78-year-old man tied up and robbed at home

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A 78-year-old man from Hattieville village was tied up inside his home and robbed around 12 a.m., on January 5.

Reports are that Clinton Belisle, an unemployed of Hattieville village was inside his bedroom when four masked men forcibly entered his home. One of the men, who was armed with a shotgun, accosted Belisle in his bedroom and demanded money. Fearing for his life, Belisle handed over $14.00 and a cellular phone.

The men then proceeded to tie up the elderly man and ransacked the house. They stole a number of household appliances, including two flat screen televisions, a speaker, a headphone, laptop, a Nokia cellphone and a security camera system with monitor.

Police discourage people from buying the stolen items, advising that it is a crime to purchase “hot stuff”.