Accident leaves three injured

A traffic accident on Sunday morning has left three persons injured.

The incident happened at around 10:30 when Azel August, 19, of Santa Elena town was driving a Pontiac SUV on the Loma Luz Boulevard in the direction from Hon Rene Montero Bridge towards the La Loma Luz round-about, when he collided into the rear end of a Toyota pickup travelling in the same direction.

As a result, Justin James, 19, who was dtiving the pickup, as well as Thais Escober, 18, suffered severe head injuries and were taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

A third person, Evian Escober, 13, suffered abrasions on the right elbow and back, and complained of pain to the lower hip. She was transported to the San Ignacio Hospital.

Police have served Azel August with a Notice of Intended Prosecution and have taken a blood sample from him.