Guatemalan prisoner escapes

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

Benque Viejo police have reported the escape of a prisoner at around 2:40 p.m., on Wednesday.

The public is advised to be vigilant and on the lookout for 23 year-old, Guatemalan, Henry Abel Calderon Garcia.

Garcia is said to have absconded on Wednesday evening while he was doing cell block cleaning duties. According to police, he was sent to a facet behind the cell block to full a bucket of water but did not return, and upon police checks, he was no where to be seen.

Garcia was convicted and fined $805 for ‘possession of a control drug’, which was to be paid forthwith. He had several previous convictions.

Authorities say Garcia is of a Benque Viejo town address, and anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to call Benque Viejo police station at phone # 803-2022 or the nearest police station.