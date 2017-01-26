FBI offers sizeable reward for concrete leads on murder of news producer

By Michelle Sutherland, Staff Reporter

The U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), officially launched an award and contact number in Belize for information on the murder of a 39 year-old U.S citizen, Anne Swaney, who was murdered while on vacation in Belize one year ago.

The official launch was done through the U.S embassy in Belmopan. The FBI will offer $10,000 U.S currency for information leading to the arrest and conviction of person(s) responsible for the murder of Anne Swaney. The FBI is also urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at phone 501-637-9915, or their local office in the U.S or any U.S embassy or consulate around the world.

A press release issued by the U.S embassy states that “The FBI has been working with the Belize Police Department on the January 2016 murder of Anne Swaney in Belize, by assisting with interviews and have submitted items of evidence for scientific analysis to the FBI laboratory in Virginia. While there are some promising leads in the case, the FBI and the Belize Police Department are asking for assistance in apprehending the subject(s) responsible for this terrible crime.”

The release ended by reiterating the embassy’s continued support to the government of Belize in its effort to prevent crime and strengthening its justice system and making the country safer for citizens and visitors alike.

Swaney was murdered at the Nabitunich Stone Cottage in the Cayo district while she was on a one week vacation in Belize. Her body was found partially nude, floating down the Mopan River. An autopsy concluded that she died of manual strangulation. No one has since been detained for the news producer’s murder and her family and colleagues are pushing for closure.