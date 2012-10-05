Climate and El Nino have possible effect on spread of Zika

By Marion Ali, Assistant

A new study suggests that climate changel along with last year’s El Niño phenomenon are responsible for the Zika virus to spread rapidly across South America.

The University of Liverpool says while the Zika virus and mosquitoes that spread it have been around for a while, several factors – including specific climatic conditions – possibly made the disease a public health emergency status.

“There’s a window of temperature that’s ideal, and when you look at 2015, the numbers were in the right range,” according to Cyril Caminade, research associate with the university’s Institute of Infection and Global Health and author of the study.

Caminade added that the climate was only one of the factors that contributed to helping the spread of the disease.

“These are populations who haven’t been exposed to this particular virus before, so they were completely naive to it. This pathogen was also particularly virulent. And two years after it was introduced, you have the perfect climatic conditions for it to spread,” Caminade added.

The risk of transmission of Zika in South America was at its highest in 65 years in 2015, according to the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Mosquito-borne diseases can be sensitive to climate because shifts in rainfall and temperature patterns can change mosquito populations. Changes in temperature can also make mosquitoes more likely to spread diseases.