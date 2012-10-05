2016 ends with murder!

By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

While many Belizeans were enjoying New Year’s Eve festivities, a Sandhill Resident lost his life to gun violence.

Police say that shortly after 9 p.m., Dilon Grinage was socializing in Ladyville, when a lone gunman approached him. The gunman fired approximately six shots at Grinage, three of which found their target. Grinage received one gunshot wound to the head and two more to the chest.

Grinage fought for his life, and he was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), but died at around 10:10 p.m. Police say that they don’t have anyone detained in connection with this latest homicide, and that they do not have any suspects.

Grinage’s death marks the last murder for 2016. Police are expected to release the full Crimes Comparative Statistics for 2016 later this week. Unofficial reports are that murders were slightly above the figure for 2015. The Department has ongoing preventative measures within Belize City, including increased stop and search for known gang affiliates, and mediation to avoid retaliation, to try and curb the recent spike in violent crime, particularly with the use of firearms.