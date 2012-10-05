14 Atlantic storms projected for this year. How ready is Belize?

By Marion Ali

Assistant Editor

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be a more active than normal year, with 14 named storms, seven of which are expected to develop into hurricanes, and three of which are projected to become major hurricanes with category 3 strength or higher.

Local meteorologists have advised that being prepared is important in any hurricane season, whether the projection is one storm or 20 .

“There is no correlation between a high activity season and one making land fall in Belize. So you could have 20 storms one year and you could have one storm and have that storm affect us. So the thing is, be prepared every year,” Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Derrick Rudon said.

To help with the updates, the National Met Service activated its website last week. Its electronic technician, Dwayne Scott explained that they developed a new web application to allow the forecasters to update the site more easily.

National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) coordinators from throughout the country gathered this week in Belmopan for a State-of-Readiness meeting, at which Minister responsible for NEMO, Edmond Castro assured that the organization will be the most efficient in the region.

“NEMO, under my watch must be, and shall be, and will be the best run national emergency organization ever in this region. We will hopefully continue to go through all these hurricanes and storms with not even one death. One is too many,” Castro said.

National Coordinator for NEMO, (Retired) Col. Shelton DeFour told the Reporter on Thursday that NEMO is working throughout the hurricane season, issuing early warnings, preparedness tips and advice to people in flood-prone areas to decide from early where they will pass the storm and to move away before the storm is about to hit, especially since traffic out of an area might take a while to filter out.

DeFour advised people to clean clogged drains, which can lead to flooding and to trim overgrown trees, which can become missiles during a storm. He said that people who seek refuge at hurricane shelters should take along enough food to sustain their families for at least one day during a hurricane. Thereafter, NEMO reaches out to those who need.

The most densely-populated municipality – Belize City – is also the location where people from the northern cayes come ashore when hurricanes threaten to strike. The Belize City Council and the City Emergency Management Organization swing into action from early, coordinating transportation, evacuation routes, managing shelters, and when necessary, facilitating rescues. Belize City has 13 shelters – eight on the south side and five on the north side.

The first Atlantic-named storm, Arlene, formed in April, and posed no threat to land, but posed hazards to shipping in the Atlantic basin between Bermuda and the Azores, stirring up waves over 40 feet high.