US embassy raises LGBT flag again; no protest on perimeter

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The hoisting of the LGBT (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender) flag atop the flagstaff at the US embassy, along with the United States flag on Wednesday, drew more people this year to witness it, but except for one senator present, it had no government official in attendance.

It also did not receive protest as it did last year from religious members who stood outside the compound to scoff at the symbolism of the event. The ceremony in Belmopan was in tandem with Gay Pride celebrations – an event that earned recognition under former US President Barack Obama, with the purpose of amplifying the importance of giving gays and lesbians equal rights and respect as heterosexuals.

The symbolic ceremony fortifies the historic Supreme Court ruling of August 10, 2016, which declared that Belize’s law to punish sexual intercourse against the order of nature with any other person was unconstitutional. Caleb Orozco, president of the local chapter of the LGBT organization UNiBAM (United Belize Advocacy Movement) feels the “rainbow flag” signifies much for the gay/lesbian community.

“It (the flag) is about giving the values of freedom life through action and visibility,” he said following the ceremony. “When you hear me speak, I don’t speak for myself. I speak for those people who you will never hear complaining about the violence and discrimination [against them],” Orozco said.

The gay rights leader also criticized the progress, or the lack thereof, of the “Church State Commission on Public Morality” appointed by Prime Minister Dean Barrow, with a view to change the interpretation of “sex” to include sexual orientation in the Constitution. Orozco feels the Commission was biased in its discussions.

“The problem with the Morality Commission is that it doesn’t only legitimitize extremism; it excludes the marginalized group in that discussion and did not uphold the values of natural justice, which requires that government arbitrate the issue by bringing both parties to the table,” Orozco explained.

Outlining what the issues are, with both parties playing equal parts, is what is necessary, Orozco feels, because the Cabinet nor the church has studied what the gay/lesbian issues are, nor have they considered the impact of their opposition to Section 53, on the lives of gays/lesbians.

The only politician present at the ceremony was the People’s United Party’s (PUP) Senator Valerie Woods, who stands by the belief that LGBT rights is not asking for special rights, but recognizing people are humans. She also feels the Commission was biased, despite its various representations.

“If we can’t respect people as a society, we have failed miserably,” Woods said emphatically, referring to the Commission as “a farce”.

Woods says despite the lack of government officials to the event, suggesting indifference towards gays/lesbians, the PUP of which she is a part holds a more embracing stance. But she added that a lot more ground needs to be covered to amend pertinent legislation to reflect a more embracing society.

US Charge d’Affaires to Belize, Adrienne Galanek shared that embracing people with different sexual orientation helps to eliminate suicide among youths. Using statistics from the United States, Galanek explained how the suicide attempt rate among LGBT youths is four times greater than heterosexual youths because of the rejection, harassment or abuse and violence they endure.

But last year’s massacre of 39 gays in Orlando, Florida in June, brought about a level of social change, Orozco said, because when homophobes in Belize called for similar measures against the local gay/lesbian community, “decent Belizeans” did not support violence of any nature against people for their sexual orientation.

To further their cause, the gay-lesbian community in Belize will observe PRIDE Week during the week of August 10th, marking the first anniversary of the striking out of the old law.