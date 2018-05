By Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

Last night, two men armed with a knife robbed two pump attendants at Caribena Fuels Gas Station, located at the corner of Blake Street and Sea Grape Drive, San Pedro town.

Police say that around 7:15 p.m., two men approached Adolfo Victor Gongora and Jonathan Reyes, grabbed Gongora from behind and put the knife to his throat. The robbers stole two waist bands containing the day’s sales – $1900.

So far no one has been detained as investigations continue.