Police charge man with murder for fatal stabbing

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Belmopan police have arrested and charged a man with murder for the stabbing death of Luis Monge, 23,

who was stabbed and killed during a fight sometime around 2:00 a.m., on Friday morning.

Police arrested and charged Richard Hyde, 35, a butcher of Camalote village, Cayo for the crime.

Monge and another man, Dennis Monterroso had suffered stab wounds on Zultana Street in Belmopan, where they had caught up with a man who had just robbed his friend of her chain. The robbery reportedly occurred in the yard of La Cabana night club on the outskirts of Belmopan.

When they caught up with the robber, he reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed Monje under the left arm and Monterroso on the head. Police, who had followed the two men who had gone pursuing the suspect, caught up with the three of them on Zultana Street.

(Images: Hyde – top; Monge – bottom)