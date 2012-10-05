“Old beef” results in chopping

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A man is receiving treatment at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he suffered a chop wound on his neck during a confrontation with another man.

The victim, Ivan Hyde, 26, a construction worker of Mile 19.5 Phillip Goldson highway, Sand Hill village, told police that the chopping sometime before 11:00 Friday night stemmed from a fist fight in which he was involved with the other man two months ago. He said that last night he was socializing in front of a friend’s house in the village when the same man showed up and he asked him what he was doing there. That was when the man walked over to a bicycle that he had parked nearby and got a machete and chopped him on the left side of his neck.

Police say that Hyde is listed in a stable condition, and that he refuses to give an official statement to them.