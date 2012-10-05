Man’s charred remains reportedly found in burnt house

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

The Reporter has received reliable information that police have found the charred remains of a man inside a house that fire destroyed.

Information is still fresh at this time, but unconfirmed reports reaching the Reporter indicate that the body of the man was found inside the house on a farm behind Christian Academy in the Belmopan area on Tuesday.

There is high suspicion that the incident was a case of murder/arson because the victim’s vehicle is missing.

