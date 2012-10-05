Hotdog vendor robbed, murdered

Benjamin Flowers, Staff Reporter

A Belize City hotdog vendor is dead following an armed robbery between 3:00 and 4:00 a.m., today on Tigris Street.

Police report that 44-year-old Juan Angel Vargas had just come home from his night’s sales when the incident occurred. Vargas was in front of his house in his van, when a robber approached him from behind and shot him twice, killing him on the spot.

The robber stole Vargas’ wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash and his identification cards. Police say they are investigating.