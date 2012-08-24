Galen University growing stronger than ever

Galen University’s student enrollment has grown by leaps and bounds from 285 students at the beginning of the 2009 academic year in September 2009, to 340 in 2010, to 404 last September and to 460 this year with the enrollment of 110 new students for whom orientation exercises were held on Thursday, August 23.

Seventy-one graduates received degrees when the University held its sixth annual commencement exercises at the San Ignacio Resort Hotel on Sunday, August 19.

Of these 34 received Bachelor of Science degrees: 18 in Environmental Science, seven in Marketing, five in Economics and Finance, two in Economics and two in Business Administration. Eight more received Bachelor of Arts degrees in International Business and one in anthropology.

Ten received their MSc. degree in Social Sciences with a concentration in Educational Leadership, three in Testing and Measurement, two in Human Resource Management and two in Exceptional Children and Special Needs; while seven more received their Masters of Science in Sustainable Economic Development. Four more received their Associate’s degree in Business administration.

Minister of Education Hon. Patrick Faber gave the keynote address, after which the Chairman of the Galen’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Louis Zabaneh, honored Senator Godwin Hulse by conferring on him an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree for his service to Belize. The university bestowed a similar honor on broadcasting and mass communications mogul Rene Villanueva last year.

Galen first opened its doors in 2003 with only 12 students, but former provost of the university Dr. Nancy Adamson has since retired (), and Dr Zabaneh told The Reporter that since he joined the Univeristy in 2009, the institution’s undergraduate programs have grown from seven to 10, its masters programs from two to four, and it has recently introduced its doctoral program in sustainable development.

Galen also offers a dual degree in partnership with the University of North Carolina for a Masters in Education, with a focus on Mathematics, Science and English.

Galen has similar partnership program with the University of Indianapolis, and offers seven of its undergraduate programs in Belize.

Twelve senior faculty members have left Galen over the past year amid rumors that there might be a change of ownership, throwing some doubt on the university’s financial viability, but the institution’s thriving success shows this is not the case.