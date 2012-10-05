Fatal stabbing in Belmopan!

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A man was stabbed to death and another was injured early this morning in Belmopan.

The incident occurred on Zultana street in the Las Flores area around 2:30 a.m., and claimed the life of Luis Alfredo Monge, 23, a bartender of Moho Blanka street, Las Flores.

Credible information reaching the Reporter is that Monge suffered a cut wound to the upper inner part of his left arm, while Dennis Monteroza, 19, a mechanic of Montalvo street, Belmopan suffered a cut wound to the left side of his head.

The men were at La Cabana night club on the Hummingbird highway near Las Flores when a woman approached them and told them that someone stole her chain from her inside the club and that the same person was walking outside.

Monge and Monteroza reportedly followed the suspect and when they reached

Zultana street they approached him and a fight ensued, during which time the man pulled out a knife stabbed Monge and Monteroza.

Monge died at the Western Regional Hospital shortly after 3:00 a.m.