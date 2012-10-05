Restaurant robbed at gunpoint in Belmopan

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A business establishment was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday night.

Police say that they responded to a report just before 10:00 p.m., at Samsung Restaurant on Nim Li Punit Street in Belmopan. Upon their arrival, the owner, Ya Yong Ma reported that a few minutes earlier three men, includibg one with a handgun, entered the restaurant and the one with the pointed the weapon at her and demanded money.

Ma said that she handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry.

Police have not charged anyone as yet.