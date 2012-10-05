Why was Maynor Portillo shot?

By Benjamin Flowers

Police are investigating the circumstances that lead to the shooting death of 20-year-old Santa Elena resident, Maynor Portillo.

Police found Portillo dead after 9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16 on the eastern side of the Novell’s Convention Center, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Portillo’s family said that he was last seen alive that same night, and had left on his bicycle to an unknown location. His family said that his bicycle and wallet were missing when the body was found.

Police say that Portillo had a criminal record, having been caught with 100 pounds of weed in Teakettle Village last June.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Daniel Itche, said that police are uncertain if his murder is drug related. Itch added that police detained people in connection with the matter, but did not say how many.

Itch also said that they did not receive any substantial information during questioning, so the investigation continues.