Traffic accident on George Price highway claims one life

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

A man lost his life in a traffic accident on the George Price highway in a three-vehicle crash on Monday morning.

It happened shortly before 10:00 a.m., when Miguel Ayala was heading towards Belize City from the direction of Belmopan in a gold pickup truck. A vehicle belonging to the British Army Training Support Unit Belize (BATSUB), which was heading towards Belmopan crashed head on into him.

The impact caused a third vehicle that was traveling in the same direction as Ayala and behind him to also crash into his pickup truck, sending it flipping off the highway. Ayala suffered severe head and other injuries and died minutes later.

Ayala was reportedly on his way to Belize city to deliver pork meat to a meat shop when the incident occurred.

Police have not yet levied any charges against anyone as their investigations into the mishap continue.