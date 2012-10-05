Suspected gun man charged for the murder of elderly woman

Written By Michelle Sutherland

San Ignacio police have arrested one man in connection with the shooting murder of 61-year-old Paulina Urbelina.

San Ignacio police have confirmed that 24-year-old Trevor Jones, a mechanic of Santa Elena Town, was apprehended by officials in a pre-dawn operation on December 23.

San Ignacio police visited Jones’ residence several times but he could not be located, however, after word went out that the murder suspect was of “hispanic decent” Jones came out of hiding and officials were able to nab him.

In an identification parade, several witness positively identified Jones as the shooter who pulled the trigger on Urbelina at her home in Santa Elena on December 18.

Investigations have led officials to believe that the murder stems from a land dispute between the deceased and her daughter. The daughter, who was sought by police, handed herself in to officials in the presence of an attorney. She presented documents to the authorities confirming that the house and property belonged to her and was signed over by the deceased prior to the incident.

Officer Commanding San Ignacio Police, Richard Rosado has confirmed to the Reporter Newspaper that the daughter was in police custody for 45 hours pending investigations, however acting upon the advice of her attorney she refused to speak. A connection between the suspected shooter and the daughter could not be made nor could she be linked to the murder. As a result, she was release from police custody.

The daughter is believed to have fled the country since her release. Investigators in San Ignacio are still trying to piece together the events and motive of the murder and are currently looking for the get away taxi that witnesses described.

Jones was arranged in the San Ignacio Magistrate court on December 28, where he was charged with one count of murder and was remanded to prison until his next court date.