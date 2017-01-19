Suspect charged for murder of 15 year-old

15 year-old

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

A 28-year-old man has been charged for the murder of 15-year-old Jaheem Mahler, which happened on Tuesday night.

The accused killer, Carl Reneau, was charged on Thursday afternoon. The murder happened around 8:30 p.m on January 17.

Mahler was riding his bicycle on Iguana Street Extension in the company of two friends. It is alleged that Mahler and his friends were involved in a fight with some other boys in front of a store on Racoon street and had just left to go home when they were followed by the gunman.

Mahler was shot nine times in the chest, back, face, feet and stomach. He was pronounced dead on arrival at 8:45 p.m., at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

The motive is said to have resulted from the fight between the deceased and the accused.

Police say their quick response to the scene led to the discovery of a black CZ 85B Cal 9 Luger 9mm pistol which is believed to be the murder weapon. Investigators say the the gun was thrown in the nearby drain by the fleeing gunman.

ASP Alejandro Cowo, officer commanding CIB and lead investigator in the case, says that the weapon that was found on the scene does not show any matching when it was processed through the police system; neither does it show that it that the Luger stolen from anyone.