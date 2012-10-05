Security guard shot while sleeping on his sofa

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

Police have increased their patrols in the Jane Usher area of Belize city after a string of recent shootings there, including an incident in which a security guard was shot to his foot while sleeping in his sofa at home on Thursday morning.

According to police, Merkel Lambey, 49, is listed in a stable condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) after he was shot multiple times to both of his feet and right elbow around 1:00 a.m. on May 10th.

Lambey reported to police that while he was sleeping inside his home on Curl Thompson street he was alerted to a noise at his front door and realized a gunman was standing over him. The assailant fired several shots at him then fled through the front door.

Police have no suspects and are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

“I was informed by the commander of operations that we will be dispatching more booths to the area especially to the back of Jane Usher area where these incidents have been occurring,” Head of the Crimes Investigation Branch, Alejandro Cowo told the media.