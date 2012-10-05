San Pedro man charged for rape

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

A 36-year-old San Pedro man, Eldon Williams, has been charged with rape after he allegedly assaulted a sleeping 17 year-old girl early Sunday morning.

The girl, accompanied by her mother, visited the San Pedro police station later that same morning. She told police that while she was asleep on a couch inside her living room she felt someone climb over her.

She says her attacker held her down and raped her. A medical examination conducted on the girl certified that she was raped.

Williams has been charged and remanded to prison.