Police woman charged for theft, caught on camera

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

A woman police constable attached to the San Ignacio police division has been placed on interdiction and charged with ‘theft’ after she was allegedly caught on camera stealing money from a Chinese business establishment.

Ann Marie Anthony was charged with stealing four $50 notes from a cash register at the “Little Red Shop” business establishment in San Ignacio town on Good Friday morning.

The Chinese business woman reported to police that on April 14, around 9:27, officer Anthony along with several other officers entered her establishment to conduct a search. The officers seized several bottles of assorted liquor and left. The business owner said that after the officers had left she noticed that $200 was missing from her cash register.

She said that when she reviewed the surveillance camera, she observed Anthony removing the money from the cash register. An internal investigation was launched and Anthony was identified as the woman in the video.

The officer will be additionally charged for ‘prejudice to good order and discipline’.