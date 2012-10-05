Police detain suspect in Michele Moreira killing

By Benjamin Flowers

Police have detained one suspect in connection with the chopping death of Michelle Morreira, formerly regarded as Jane Doe.

Officer Commanding Belize Rural Eastern Division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Edward Broaster explained that police received information of a man believed to be in a relationship with Morreira and brought him in for questioning.

Broaster said that the detainee, who has not yet been formally charged, is a suspect because his statement conflicts with other information that police have.

“He told us that he saw her the Saturday before she was found, but our information says that he was seen with her the day before,” Broaster said.

Police found Morreira’s decomposing body floating face down in the river running behind Los Lagos, around noon on Wednesday December 14.

Police had to perform an autopsy on the body at the scene because of the state of decomposition, and bury it immediately after in the Lord’s Bank Cemetery. From the autopsy, Morriera had two apparent chop wounds to her head, which prompted police to treat the incident as a murder.

Police got positive matches of identification from relatives who heard about the incident and were alerted by the tattoos on the body listed in the description. Morreira, a mother of three children, was originally from Dangriga but was homeless in the Belize District.

Her body also had wounds on it, which led police to believe that a crocodile attacked her corpse while it floated in the river.