Pakeman charged nine months after fatal traffic accident

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Dorian Pakeman, 35, the Government’s Press Director who was placed on unpaid suspension after he knocked down and killed Dean Dawson, a mechanic from Biscayne village, was charged this week – nine months after the incident.

Pakeman was arraigned on Tuesday before Senior Magistrate Sharon Frazer, but he was not charged with the customary ‘manslaughter by negligence’, and ‘driving without due care and attention’. He was not charged either with ‘driving while under the influence of a chemical substance which inhibited his judgement’, which a test result after the accident suggested, that he was under the influence of cocaine. Instead, he was only charged with ‘causing death by careless conduct’.

Pakeman did not offer any comments when he stepped out of Court, but his attorney Bryan Neal did. Neal said that: “Clearly, the DPP looked at the evidence; she had a lot of time … she, in her prerogative, decided this was the only charge to bring.”

Neal felt that his client will also be vindicated at his trial, based on the facts, saying: “I don’t want to preempt myself. I have looked at the facts as disclosed to me so far and I don’t see where this case is going. It’s unfortunate that a man has lost his life, but the law is the law and I think that in the end he will be vindicated in a court of law.”

Blood samples taken from Pakeman soon after the traffic accident revealed he allegedly had cocaine in his system. Samples from Dawson showed he had alcohol present, but the test revealed that the volume of ethanol present in his system was so high that it was not humanly possibly to have consumed so much alcohol, suggesting that someone tampered with Dawson’s blood to suggest he was intoxicated. This perceived tampering of evidence was what prompted Prime Minister Dean Barrow to place Pakeman on suspension.

Neal also offered regret on behalf of his client that a life has been lost and that Pakeman plans to compensate the family of the deceased after his trial is over.

“What I want to say publicly, and I think it has not been said before, is to say sorry to the family of Dean Dawson. … My client has instructed me specifically [to say] that he is sorry for what has happened. He intends to the fullest extent that he can, to compensate the family at a later date, after we’re done with these charges. But the main thing is to reach out to this family and say a sincere sorry on behalf of my client, for what has happened,” Neal said.

Pakeman is out on bail of $3,500 and was ordered to return to Court on March 10th. Frazer informed Pakeman that he cannot leave the country without first notifying the Court. He was not asked to surrender his passport.

Pakeman was driving to his house in Ladyville from Orange Walk in his government-issued Isuzu D-Max pick-up when he knocked down and killed Dawson on the night of March 30, 2016.