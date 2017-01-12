Motorist hit by car, burns with bike

Written By Michelle Sutherland

A traffic accident near mile nine on the Philip Goldson highway on Sunday night claimed one life when a motorcycle rider was hit by a reversing vehicle.

The motorist, 21-year-old Jamalski Young, was on his way to work heading in the direction of Belize City when a white car reversing out of Blue’s nightclub parking lot hit him. Young and his cycle were violently thrown to the ground.

As the motorcycle hit the ground it burst into flames and Young was engulfed. Bystanders tried to render aid but the flames were too large and Young was killed on the spot.

The driver of the white vehicle fled the scene and police have since been searching for the driver. Police investigations continue.