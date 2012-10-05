Memo claims Belizean man confessed to execution-style killing of US sheriff

by Adele Ramos, Freelance Journalist

In what may the first such case involving a Belizean in the USA, Trenton Trevon Lovell, 29, who will have to stand trial for the 2016 killing of Lancaster Sheriff Steve Owen, is being accused of having perpetrated an “executive-style” killing of the law enforcement officer, and a memo which has recently been officially released by US authorities claims that Lovell had confessed to doing so.

The April 2, 2018 document was a report on the “officer involved shooting” of Lovell, who had been shot by Owen’s deputy in the processing of Lovell allegedly commandeering the Sheriff’s mobile and attempting to use it to run over the deputy. Police received reports back in October 2016 that a man had committed an armed burglary of a single family dwelling, and Owen was the first to respond to the call for help.

The official memoof L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey dated April 2, 2018, said that Lovell told police in a recorded confession that Owen had chased him and asked him to “freeze” as Lovell, who was at his sister’s apartment, approached the front entrance. According to the memo, Lovell confessed that he had shot Owen in the face, then expended the remaining four bullets from the gun on him when he fell on his back.

Lovell was a parolee at the time of the incident. He initially pled not guilty and could face the death sentence if convicted.