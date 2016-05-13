Man survives attempted suicide; charged with double murder

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Security guard, Andy Bustillos, 31, is remanded to the Hattieville Prison until July eighth on two charges of ‘murder’ upon his estranged girlfriend, Miriam “Betty” Mai, 39, and her sister-in-law, Daisy Miralda, 29, before he attempted suicide with the same gun.

Bustillos was arraigned in court in San Ignacio on Tuesday morning after being released from the hospital on Monday evening, where he had been under police guard.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 30th inside Betty’s Beauty Salon, which Mai owned and operated.

Bustillos miraculously escaped death when the bullet entered and exited his head, ripping through both eyes, but missing his brain by just a few millimeters. He had also attempted to shoot one of the salon’s customers whom he had met at another location minutes earlier, as he mentioned to someone else his plan that day.

Bustillos grew enraged after he took a cellular phone in a bag as his attempt to resume a relationship with Mai and when she flatly refused his gift, he pulled out the handgun assigned to him and shot Miralda first, then Mai.

Mai, who had spent years in an abusive relationship with Bustillos, decided to keep the abuse to herself after he threatened to kill her son and siblings, but took out a restraining order against him in an attempt to keep him away from her.