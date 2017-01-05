Live grenade found in Yarborough area!

By Marion Ali

Assistant Editor

The Gang Suppression Unit (GSU) at around 9:00 a.m., on Tuesday discovered another live hand grenade in an abandoned lot on Faber’s Road in the Yarborough area of Belize City.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams said head of the GSU, Inspector Glen Caliz, informed the top brass that they had found the grenade, while doing searches in the area.

The M26-A2 military type weapon was stashed in a black plastic bag, along with seven live rounds of 9 millimeter ammunition. It was placed in the same general vicinity where another grenade detonated in November of 2008, causing damage to two houses, when shrapnel from the device ripped through portions of the wooden structures.

In this case, the police found the device with the clip still intact and called in bomb experts from the Belize Defense Force (BDF), who rendered the weapon unusable before it could cause any damage.

The M26 is a fragmentation grenade developed by the United States military. Known as the “lemon grenade”, it is highly explosive , comparble to the Russian F1 grenade, and Mk 2 Pineapple grenade.

Williams expressed hope that the police will be able to free the streets of all the grenades that might still be out there, considering that a few years ago, several hand grenades had gone missing from the BDF’s weapons base in Ladyville.

Williams added : “There is no reason or cause for concern” over the discovery, in light of the murders that have occurred since January 1.

“The three murders that have occurred have already occurred, and we are now focusing on the way forward to be able to contain the situation. I’m sure that the efforts that we are putting in place will yield success in mitigating the situation and I will reiterate the fact that no matter what we do, we will never be able to stop all murders.”