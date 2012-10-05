Highway bandit caught by cops

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

Belize City police have charged a San Ignacio man after he allegedly held up a Belize City taximan at knife point and carjacked him on Tuesday night.

Police have confirmed that Shawn Rodriguez, 22, was charged for ‘robbery’ and ‘use of deadly means of harm’ for the April 18, carjacking of 57-year-old Ernesto Robinson. He has been tried and convicted and sentenced to 7 years in jail.

Robinson reported to police that at 8:20 p.m. while he was driving his taxi cab along Western Avenue, he was flagged by a male person at the corner of Ordonez Street. Robinson said that he stopped for the passenger who then held him up with a knife and inflicted cut wounds to his neck and face. His attacker forced him out of his vehicle and sped off down the George Price Highway.

Witnesses said the vehicle engaged police in a high speed chase down the highway without lights and refused to stop even after two of its tires exploded. The driver reportedly lost control of the car which flipped over several times before coming to an abrupt stop beside the highway at mile 14.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams said that quick police response led to a search of the immediate area where cops found Rodriguez hiding.

Williams said that Robinson’s injuries are not classified as serious and he remains under observation at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.