Haunted killer confesses to murder

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

Hattieville resident, Albert Jones Sr., 45, is on remand at the Belize Central Prison after he confessed to police that he had killed missing Hattieville villager Alaine Garcia, 35, and gotten rid of the body. Jones reported to police that he confessed because he was being haunted by Garcia’s ghost.

Jones was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford in Belize City on May 10th. Garcia’s mother, Joyce Cal, told the Reporter that after killing Garcia, Jones kept a bracelet which belonged to Garcia.

According to Cal, Garcia confessed to police: “…after I chopped him up, I kept his bracelet and since then he has been haunting me. He keeps showing up and talking to me, keeps harassing me and doesn’t leave me alone so I can’t sleep.”

Jones reportedly told police that he killed Garcia because he had beaten his son on a previous occasion. When he was finished, he reportedly chopped up the remains and threw it in a pond, where it is believed to have been consumed by alligators.

Garcia went missing in Hattieville in February 2018 after returning home from dropping off his three kids at the roadside to catch a bus. Residents in the neighborhood had told family members that Garcia was seen fleeing into some bush for cover after several shots were heard in the area.

Police had initially picked up several persons for questioning in relation to the shooting, however, those individuals were later released due to a lack of evidence.

Still, Garcia’s family believes others were involved in his murder and are pleading with police to bring all those involved in his murder to justice.