Guatemalan farmer found dead in southern Belize

By Michelle Sutherland

The badly decomposed body of a Guatemalan farmer was discovered with multiple cut wounds laying beside the Davids Falls road in Alta Vista village, Stann Creek early Tuesday morning.

Dangriga police confirmed that 49-year-old Cesar August Monroy was discovered laying on the left hand side of the road with a large cut wound to the back of the neck and another to his left hand by police who were called out to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigations revealed that Monroy, a farmer of Alta Vista, left his home on Sunday for an evening stroll but never returned home.

The decomposed corpse was discovered at around 5:30 a.m. by a 63-year-old Guatemalan farmer who was walking along the road when he saw blood stains on some pebbles.

The farmer told police that he also became aware of a foul smell, which was when he proceeded to execute a search within the immediate area of the orange orchard where he found the body.

Dangriga police have not been able to determine a motive for the murder and have not made any arrest. Investigations continue.