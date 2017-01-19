Female raped in the Bainsville area of Hattieville

Written By Michelle Sutherland

A Hattieville woman was attacked and raped by a machete wielding man on Saturday night.

Official reports indicate that around 7.00 p.m, a 31-year-old woman was walking in the Bainsville area when she was approached by an unknown man. He was armed with a machete and demanded money from the woman.

He then forced her to some nearby bushes where he raped her and fled the scene.

The attacker was describe as being of dark complexion, standing about 5 feet 5 inches in height, slim built, with a narrow face, wearing a dark blue peak hat and a green sweater.

Police say that they are currently looking for a person of interest.