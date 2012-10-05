Father 42 is charged with incest against teen

by Anita Nembhard/Flowers

A father finds himself behind bars after being accused of incest.

The 42-year-old fisherman, whose name and identity cannot be revealed, was arraigned in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The father appeared unrepresented in Court 1 before Senior Magistrate, Aretha Ford.

Senior Magistrate Ford explained to him that no plea would be taken at the time and that the formality was to ensure he understood the charge. Due to the nature of the offense, bail was denied and he was remanded into custody at the Belize Central Prison until August 7, 2018.

The matter which occurred more than five months ago was only reported over the weekend.

The mother in the company of her 13-year-old daughter, took the child to the police station. The child reported that in the month of December 2017, she visited her father, who forced her to have sex with him during the visit.

The child lives with her mother in Belize City but visits her father periodically.

