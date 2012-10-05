Ex-police officer is charged with arson!

By Anita Nembhard/Flowers

Freelance Reporter

An ex-police officer, previously convicted of theft, now faces arson charges.

Brandon Hertular, an ex-police officer appeared in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court to face a single charge of arson on Monday, May 14th.

Allegations are that on May 2, 2018, he started a fire which damaged the property of Sherlett Hyde. Among the items destroyed were a butane gas tank valued at $20, several planks of lumber valued at $1420, side boards valued at $150, and floor boards valued at $150.

No plea was taken when he appeared before Magistrate, Michelle Trapp. He was granted bail in the sum of $3,500, which he was able to pay that afternoon.

After his arraignment, Hertular said he was heading over to the Professional Standard Bureau to make an abuse report against the police. He claimed he was badly beaten by officers while in detention and required stitches and medical care after.

In 2014, Brandon Hertular worked as a police constable. That May he was accused of burglarizing Shirley Chicas’ home during an invasion in March 2012. He was found guilty of that charge.

During that incident, Hertular and another man entered the home located in Buttonwood Bay. He then stole a number of items, including a $1,500 in cash, as well as a nine millimetre pistol containing fifteen rounds.

Hertular is due back in court 5 on July 18, 2018.