Daniel Caine held for New Year murder

Police may have cracked the case of the first murder of 2017 with the arrest of Daniel Caine, a 29 year-old resident of Pinks Alley.

The victim, 22 year-old Collin Sutherland, was shot and killed near his home on New Year’s Day.

Sutherland was on his way home in Conch Shell Bay when a gunman pulled up in a car in front of him and shot him several times.

The deadly attack took place on Youth for the Future Drive, in front of the Bel China Uno Service Station in full view of many witnesses, around 7:00 pm.

Daniel Caine has been arrested and tried for murder before. He was acquitted when two prosecution witnesses gave conflicting testimonies about the shooting in 2014.

Two friends, Harrison Smith and Eustace Lewis were riding their bicycles at around 9:00 p.m., on Pickstock Street when they came face to a face with a killer as they neared the junction with North Front Street. Lewis survived the attack but Harrison Smith died.