Chinese businessmen face Belizean authorities

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

Two Chinese businessmen are in police detention this week pending drug and gun charges in two separate incidents.

Zhubin Deng, 25, a Belmopan businessman, was found in possession of one pound of high grade marijuana after police busted him around 1:45 p.m., at his home on the George Price Boulevard on February 2.

Officials say that Deng was escorted to the Belmopan police station where he will be charged with one count of drug trafficking.

In another instance on Wednesday February 1, at around 1:55 a.m., Placencia police reported that officers responded to shots fired at the Placencia casino, where they saw Canlin Su, 59, a Chinese businessman of the Maya Beach area. He was in possession of a loaded gun standing in front of the casino.

The casino manager reported to police that Su, who was the only customer at the business establishment, assaulted two of the casino workers by throwing coffee at them while proceeding to walk outside.

The manager said that shortly after, Su returned and began banging on the doors before discharging his gun in the air.

Police have since confiscated Su’s licensed .9 mm Luger pistol along with a magazine containing 11 live rounds. He was charged with one count of discharging a firearm in public, common assault and aggravated burgulary.