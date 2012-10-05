Charges upgraded against three following the death beat-down victim

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

Three men from Trial Farm village who were intially arrested for brutally beating an already injured accident victim, each had their charges upgraded to manslaughter after Demetrio Pott, 47, died over the weekend while receiving medical treatment.

On Monday charges against Leodegario Chan, 26; Carlos Westby, 24; and Delthran Perez, 28, were upgraded from ‘dangerous harm’ to ‘manslaughter’. Pott’s post-mortem results said he died of ‘septic shock…multiple organ failure…spinal fracture, due to whiplash syndrome’.

Marcel Cardona, attorney for the three accused men, argued that Pott’s injuries were not consistent with that of a beat-down and were infact sustained during his crash. Whiplash Syndrome is a term often used to describe a sudden distortion of the neck and is commonly associated with motor vehicle accidents.

On April 27th, Pott and one of his brothers were driving their pickup truck in the village when they reportedly crashed into a vehicle which was parked beside the road. The driver of that car, along with two of his passengers, then allegedly inflicted a severe beat-down on the Pott brothers. The other brother sustained only minor injuries but Demetrio was hospitalized in a coma and died before he was able to provide police with a statement.

Pott’s family is also upset and claim that Orange Walk police were slow in conducting their investigation as they were summoned multiple times to the hospital to gather Pott’s statement before he went brain dead and succumbed to his injuries.