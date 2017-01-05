Belmopan police concerned about escaped MS-13 gang members

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

Belmopan authorities are on high alert after 10 Mara-Salvatruchas gang members in El Salvador escaped from prison on Sunday night and are suspected to be heading for Belize.

Guatemalan newspaper, Nuestro Diaro, in its latest issue quoted as its headline “Borders on red alert,” after the jail break of the 10 dangerous MS-13 gang members.

The newspaper stated that on Sunday January 1, under the cover of darkness, the men used a hacksaw to cut their way out of the jail. However of the 50 inmates who were housed at the prison, only 10 managed to escape.

Officer Commanding Belmopan Police, Howell Gillett told the Reporter that the prisoners could be heading to Belize because of the large concentration of Salvadoran communities in the villages surrounding Belmopan: Valley of Peace, Las Flores as well as those down south.

Belmopan police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for these persons and to contact the nearest police station if any one of them is spotted.

Guatemalan authorities are also on high alert for the fugitives.