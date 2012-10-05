Belmopan Mayor’s house shot up

By Michelle Sutherland

Staff Reporter

Belmopan police are investigating a shooting incident which occured at the residence of Belmopan Mayor Khalid Belisle on Monday night in the Cohune Walk area of the city.

Belisle and his finace were unharmed in the incident but have been left shaken up in the aftermath and are taking precautionary measures to step up their personal security.

Belisle’s house located on Valencia street in Belmopan was shot as many as eight times just after 10:30 p.m. on May 14th. According to Belisle, he and his fiance had gone to bed about a half hour before they heard a volley of shots. Belisle said he got up and flickered on the porch light, but did not find anything amiss.

He then went downstairs to make a check but didn’t observe anything strange, apart from a flat tire on his fiance’s vehicle. He said he then went back inside to sleep.

The following morning an individual who came over to repair the flat tire made the discovery of bullet holes in the parked car as well as on both sides of the front door of the house. Police were then dispatched to the scene where they recovered eight expended shells.

Belisle, who by most accounts is weel-liked in political circles on both sides, told the media he is certain that the attack was not politically motivated.

When asked whether he thought the situation was linked to a recent fallout with squatters in the Belmopan reserve earlier this month, Belisle said he would not speculate and would leave police to investigate but he added that he knew the people in the area and would find it hard to believe that any of them were capable of doing such a thing.