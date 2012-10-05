Belizean youth gunned down in LA

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

Eddie Lino, 22, a man of Belizean parentage, was gunned down in Los Angeles, California on Sunday evening. The incident occurred at the corner of Denver and 58th Street.

It is reported that Lino was walking when a car approached him and someone from inside the vehicle shot him. Lino collapsed and a man came out of the car and walked up to him and shot him several more times. He died on the scene.

Los Angeles police have not yet determined a motive of the killing, but reports are that Lino was not affiliated with any street gang. Police also have not yet made any arrests.

Lino is American by birth, but his parents and he made frequent trips to Belize for holiday.