25 parcels of cocaine washed ashore in San Pedro Town

Written By Michelle Sutherland

San Pedro Police confiscated 25 parcels of cocaine from the northern part of the island over the weekend before the shipment could reach its targeted destination or dealers.

According to police, on Saturday around 7:45 a.m. police was tipped off about a crocos sack which appeared to be loaded with drugs, laying on the beach about four miles from San Pedro Town.

Police proceeded to the area where officers recovered the sack, which contained a total of 25 parcels of cocaine amounting to 57.52 pounds or 26.09 kilos.

Police Press Officer Raphael Martinez confirmed that the drugs are believed to have washed ashore. He also confirmed there was a logo on the parcels but did not offer specifics.

Police labelled the drugs as found property.