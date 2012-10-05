US President Obama to sign law strengthening US/Caribbean ties

By Marion Ali, Assistant Editor

United States President Barack Obama is expected to sign into law legislation aimed at bolstering United States/Caribbean relations on a wide range of key issues that was unanimously passed in the U.S. Senate last Tuesday.

The United States-Caribbean Strategic Engagement Act creates an avenue for the U.S Secretary of State and the U.S Agency for International Development to chart a multi-year strategy on areas of security, energy, diplomacy and increased access to educational opportunities.

The initiative was spearheaded by New York Democratic representative Eliot L. Engle, and was passed earlier this year in the US parliament.

“It is long past time to have a multi-year strategy that will allow us to increase engagement with the Caribbean, especially when it comes to energy and security,” Engel said in an interview with a member of the press.

Ros-Lehtinen, one of Engle’s colleagues added that the initiative would create a win-win situation for the Washington and the Caribbean.

“It is vital to work proactively and collaboratively with Caribbean nations to promote close cooperation in the areas of security, trade, illicit trafficking, and energy,” Lehtinen said.

Meanwhile, Obama is expected to make a long-awaited gift to the Caribbean before his departure from the White House over the coming weeks.