Trio Village cacao growers get $250,000 UK funding

An agro-forestry pilot project to organically grow cacao is helping some 200 villagers of Trio Village in the Toledo district adapt to climate change, with US $250,000 in funding from the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) program.

They are farming 960 acres within the Maya Mountain Forest Reserve with some 30,000 cacao saplings. The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) has been funding the Trio Village initiative for the past two years through the DFID, also providing technical assistance and training for climate resilient crops.

Dr. Mark Bynoe, who heads CCCCC’s Project Development & Management Unit, explained that the Centre had stepped in to help the villagers who were challenged by a lack of arable land and water, and forest fires caused by the drought from climate change. The villagers had first approached the Ya’Axche Conservation Trust for help, who then turned to CCCCC for assistance to find funding.

The Forest Department addressed the villagers’ need for land by a unique dispensation to establish the agro-forestry project within the reserve, and CCCCC donated the cacao seedlings. The 936 acres were sub-divided into plots, not just for cacao, but also for vegetables, plantain and bee hives for honey.

One farmer, Isabel Rash, said he recognizes that he and his co-workers needed to change from the older ways of burning the forest to clear the land for planting and applying pesticides, which can prove harmful to the environment in the long run. He said the project has helped him and his colleagues become self-employed and will help him provide a better future for his two sons and his niece, affording them the chance of a good education. They planted 30,000 saplings at 250 per acre in the pilot phase of the project which was completed last month, and they hope to plant another 25,000 saplings to increase their production.

Ten of the farmers in this newly formed Trio Farmers Cacao Association are women, some of whom are also involved in beekeeping. Cordelia Cabnal, 15, says her formal education ended at Standard 6, and her first honey harvest yielded 25 pounds, while her second yielded 35 pounds.

Bynoe said CCCCC is engaged in a number of adaptation initiatives, and the success of the cacao farming project could be translated to other areas of Belize and the Caribbean.