Teacher’s Day turns into Sarstoon Rally

By Benjamin Flowers

The Belize National Teacher’s Union (BNTU), is calling on all teachers to stand up for Belize by attending a rally about Belize-Guatemala issue instead of celebrating teachers day as originally planned on Friday.

Three weeks after the BNTU launched it’s “Stand up for Belize” education campaign the union is holding the rally to voice it’s discontent with the statutory instrument passed by the government of Belize which restricts free movement of Belizeans along the Sarstoon River.

BNTU president Luke Palacio explained that the union’s membership will gather in Belize City, parade through the streets and culminate either in a public space or at the BNTU headquarters, to discuss the SI.

He said the union’s intention is to try and get the government to immediately repeal the SI.

“We believe very strongly after much discussion that the law that was passed is unconstitutional and it really deprives the Belizean people, men, women and child from moving around in this country as freely as they are entitled to,” Palacio said.

Palacio said he wants this to be a message to the rest of the country that the BNTU can stand up and fight for something other than salary adjustments and questionable terminations.

The BNTU’s education campaign on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is scheduled to start on May 18 in Corozal. From there the campaign will move to Orange walk on May 24, and Stann Creek on May 25. On the 26th they move to Toledo then Belmopan on May 31.