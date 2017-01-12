Public consultations on multi beam survey cancelled, no clarification on why

Written By Michelle Sutherland

The public consultation on the Marine Multibeam and Sea Seep Survey have been cancelled.

On Tuesday January 10, a press release issue by the Ministry of Economic Development, Petroleum, Investment and Trade confirmed that the consultation that were scheduled to be held at the Radisson Hotel in Belize City on January 18 and 25, 2017 have been officially cancelled.

The release did not issue any wording as to why the meetings were cancelled or if the survey will still take place.

The Coalition to Save our Natural Heritage have written to CEO Yvonne Hyde on several occasions and up to Thursday afternoon they have still not gotten any official response to any of the letters they sent.

In its latest letter to CEO Hyde on January 10, the Coalition asked for further clarification as to whether it is only the public consultations that have been cancelled or if the intended Multibeam survey has been permanently cancelled as well?

On monday the Coalition, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) along with other conservationist hosted a meeting in San Pedro Town where they discussed the issue of the Survey. According to WWF the meeting was well attended and the participants remain adamant against any form of offshore drilling or anything to that effect.

It is not sure what caused the sudden change in plans for the survey, several calls to the Ministry for clarification on the situation have been directed to CEO Hyde, however she remains a phantom to the calls.