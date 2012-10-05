Port resident accuses Boots of money laundering/theft; Boots denies

By Marion Ali

Assistant Editor

A man who lives in the Port Loyola division claims his area representative, Anthony “Boots” Martinez manipulated him and others to launder monies using their accounts and then made them give the money back.

Kirk Lamb insists that in the year 2016, when he worked for Martinez as a caretaker at a building used to assemble the houses, huge amounts of money were made out to him, some of which he received through vouchers from the Treasury Department, and others thereafter through his credit union savings account. He said these monies were deposited without his consent, and were done under the guise of him being a contractor hired by the Ministry of Works for the South side Poverty Alleviation Program, which builds low-income houses for the poor.

Lamb vows that he does not know how to build houses and has never in his life been a contractor by profession. He provided records of his account showing when the deposits were made. He said that because he worked for Martinez at the time, he did not feel he could question why this was being done because Martinez was his boss and he needed his job.

“At that time, I can’t question the boss because that is the boss…and if I question him, I might lose my job, you understand me?” Lamb told reporters. He said he was only one of about four or five other laborers who were hired to assemble the houses, but none of those men were contractors. He said that when the monies were deposited in their accounts, one of Martinez’s operatives would call him and the others to arrange picking them up to withdraw the monies and give them to the individual who would then return it to the minister.

Martinez, in his defense, told the Reporter that Lamb was his constituent, hired by the Ministry of Works as a contractor to build houses. He added that he offered Lamb free lodging and eventually had to fire him when he discovered and Lamb admitted in the presence of a police officer to stealing a burglar bar from off the same building on the George Price highway where he stayed. Martinez then summed it up as politics at play just before municipal elections.

“The Ministry of Works has a history of all contractors; it is public information. So I think that there is nothing to hide. They have Mr. Lamb’s Social Security card, his signature, the approval from Contractor General…it is just, in my view, mere political mischief. How will you come – this thing (the firing) happened in October – October, November, December, January, February – one week before election he makes these allegations?” Martinez questioned.

The Ministry of Works has provided the portions of the contracts that bear Lamb’s signature as the contractor for houses that were built and provided pictures of Lamb signing those contracts in the presence of Martinez.

Lamb has claimed, however, that he was duped into signing those documents, believing they were documents for land which he had been seeking to acquire.

Altogether, almost $200,000 was deposited in Lamb’s account in 2016, and based on the Ministry of Works contracts, it was for houses he built that cost around $27,000 each.