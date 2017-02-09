Pass the blame continues – senior officers say “Da no me!”

By Benjamin Flowers

Staff Reporter

As the Senate Inquiry into irregularities at the Immigration and Nationality Department continues, more senior officers are predictably distancing themselves from liability, including former Immigration Services head, Edgar Cano.

Cano testified before the Senate Special Select Committee this week, that he wasn’t in office when eight visa foils went missing from the department’s western border office.

The missing visa foils, which triggered the Auditor General’s Special Report of the Immigration and Nationality Department 2011-2013, later resurfaced in the possession of Deputy Mayor of the Belize City Council, Eric Chang, and the Council’s Financial Controller, Patrick Tillett.

“I was on vacation leave when that incident happened. …I don’t see it any at all in the audit report and I think that should have been included in the report as well. I was out from the 12th to the 23rd… then there was an extension, and I reported to duty on the 4th of January,” Cano said.

He added that he never gave any written authorization to any immigration officer to issue any visas, with respect to the missing foils.

Cano, who was absent from last week’s proceedings, was the first of three witnesses to testify on Wednesday, the other being former Immigration Chief Executive Officer Candelaria Saldivar-Morter.

Saldivar-Morter, sister of Defense Minister John Saldivar, testified that during her tenure, she had worked tirelessly with former Director of Immigration, Maria Marin and the Minister of Immigration, Godwin Hulse to address numerous security concerns within the department.

She added that her department cooperated with the Auditor General’s team as best as itcould. However, several files that the Auditor General had requested had gone missing, and there was nothing she (Morter) could do about it.

“A lot of things were unusual at the Immigration Department, but that was why we were trying to put things in place to ensure; but we had to start at some point… that is why the inventory was done; so that we could know exactly where we were in terms of nationality files,” Saldivar-Morter said.

She maintained that she never recommended anyone for a Visa.

The third witness was Former Finance Officer at the Department, Teresita Castellanos.