NGO Senator speaks on the need for re-registration

By Benjamin Flowers

At the Special Sitting of the Senate this week, Senator for the Non-governmental Organizations Osmani Salas joined the ranks of those who are concerned about the government’s decision to postpone voter re-registration.

Salas pointed out that is has been 20 years since the last voter re-registration exercise, and emphasized that many things have changed in Belize since then.

He also spoke on the importance of re-registration in the context of the pending referendum on whether or not to take the Guatemalan territorial dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the need to have re-registration completed before that process.

“We will be called at some point in the not too distant future to participate in a national plebiscite, a national referendum, and it is therefore incumbent on us that our voters’ list is refreshed, has been updated and reflects our situation now,” Salas said.

The Governor General, Sir Colville Young, signed a Statutory Instrument, Gazetted at the end of June which deferred voter registration exercises to July 1, 2018.

The Government of Belize explained that a major reason for the deferral is that it does not have the money, around $20 million, to conduct the exercise this year. GOB also said that holding the re-registration in July 2017 as was originally planned would be too burdensome, with the pending Municipal elections, scheduled for March 2018.

The opposition People’s United Party, third party Belize Progressive party, and even the community organization Belizeans United for Equal Rights at Home and the Diaspora (BUFERHD) have all voiced their disagreement with GOB on the issue.