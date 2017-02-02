New law shielding Central Bank reserves approved unanimously

In an unprecedented show of bipartisan unity, both sides of the House of Representatives voted unanimously to approve two Bills to shield the Central Bank of Belize assets against foreign court judgments, which the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Dean Barrow introduced at a special sitting of the House in Belmopan last Friday, January 29.

The first – the Central Bank of Belize (International Immunities) Bill, 2017 restated with greater certainty the immunity of the Central Bank’s assets from legal proceedings in other states. The second was an amendment of the Crown proceedings Bill to make provisions relating to the enforcement of foreign judgments against the Crown.

The two bills were ramrodded through all three readings at one sitting; and all 18 members present of the ruling United Democratic Party and all 11 members of the Opposition People’s United Party voted in favor with no abstentions, save for the UDP member for Orange Walk North – Hon. Gaspar Vega, and the PUP member for Freetown – Hon. Francis Fonseca, both of whom were absent that day. The House sitting was called at 24 hours notice.

The new legislation was a pre-emptive strike to forestall any attempt that might be made by a company belonging to the Ashcroft group, the Belize Social Development Ltd – based in the U.S. Virgin Islands seeks to collect on profits promised under the infamous Accommodation Agreement of 2005. After losing their appeals in the Belize Supreme Court and the Caribbean Court of Justice, which called the Accommodation Agreement a malignant tumor, the Ashcroft group resorted to U.S. arbitration courts which ruled in their favorlast November. BSDL won a judgment for US$18 Million, plus 17 percent interest compounded monthly since 2012, which nowamounts to US$50 Million.

In public statements earlier this month, Prime Minister Barrow was adamant that he will not pay these judgments. The new Bills were to protect the Central Bank reserves against anyone who might seek to enforce the U.S. judgments.

P.M. Barrow made clear that secrecy and time were of the essence; as GOB had only gotten wind on Tuesday, that “those entities filed a motion in the district court in Washington DC…to be allowed to enforce those judgments.” The court proceedings in the U.S. had not mentioned Belize’s Central Bank assets so far, but once they obtained the order for enforcement of the judgments; Barrow said he did not put it past the BSDL’s attorneys to go after the Central Bank’s assets held abroad.

The Belize government’s attorneys would be able to argue against such move, but in the meantime, the Central Bank’s assets would be frozen. Barrow said the new laws were to forestall the possibility that the Belize dollars might be threatened with devaluation, if the foreign reserves were to be frozen and the consequent damage to Belize’s reputation.

After hearing the Prime Minister’s explanation for the short notice and prior secrecy, the Opposition reluctantly agreed to support the two bills, but not before admonishing Barrow for the nationalization of Belize Telemedia and the eight-year-long litigation that had led to these foreign judgments against GOB. Kareem Musa noted that not only was interest accruing while the case was argued in court, but that members of Barrow’s family were being handsomely rewarded for representing the government in said litigation. These latest judgments are apart from over $545 Million in compensation, which the Barrow administration had already negotiated to pay the former owners of Belize Telemedia, for the BTL shares acquired in 2009, for the greater good of the nation.

The new laws carry a stiff penalty; it criminalizes the efforts of anyone seeking to enforce the U.S. court judgments in this manner, who could then be arrest and prosecuted, and if found guilty of the offense, they would be liable to a fine of $250,000 and/ortwo years in prison, a penalty clearly intended to discourage any attorney based in Belize from filing such a motion against the Central Bank’s assets.

The new laws were submitted to the Senate for approval in a special Senate meeting on Monday, January 30, so that they might be signed into law as speedily as possible.

In other business, the House also heard the second reading of the International Insurance Amendment Bill, and the Forests Amendment Bill, which seeks to update and increase the penalties related to violations of the Forestry laws, such as illegal logging, particularly of rare species such as rosewood.